Tesla You are going through the end of the year with certain problems in some of your vehicles. Specifically, the company had to recall almost 500,000 cars due to errors in the camera and trunk systems. The auto giant will inform the owners and fix the faults in the official workshops without charging them a penny.

As reported by Bloomberg, Tesla recalled 475 thousand cars from the market and asked their owners to replace them. Among them the Model 3, of the models between 2017 to 2020 and the Sedan Model S, whose models are those from 2014 to 2021.

With regard to the Model 3, it had to remove absolutely all cars from the market, because repeated use of the trunk could wear down the coaxial cable that the rear view camera has. In this case, excessive use of the trunk could result in the complete loss of the camera.

On the side of the Sedan Model S, 119,009 vehicles were recalled. The main failure of this model is a factory misalignment. This occurs in the front trunk latch, which can cause a secondary latch to function properly. This could cause the trunk to open at any time.

If for any reason you are a millionaire and have one of these cars, it is important that you know that 2021 models of the Model 3 have no faults. Vehicles designed through December 23, 2020 will be recalled, however Tesla will compensate those who made the relevant repairs prior to this decision.

Although this is a hard blow for Tesla, the truth is that at some point it can even be favorable. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) was investigating Tesla due to the safety of the autopilot, the recall of certain components such as touchscreens and complaints regarding build quality.

These problems are likely to help Elon Musk’s company improve its two retired models. Perhaps they should fully dedicate themselves to the Cyberquads.

