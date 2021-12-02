Along with the presentation of the Cybertruck, Tesla also showed an off-road quad to accompany his pickup futuristic design. Tesla’s quad was designed and featured exclusively to fit the rear of the Cybertruck, but since Elon Musk showed it to the world, few more details have been revealed. Now, and to shorten the wait, the company has presented his own version of the Cybertuck quad but … for children.

This new sized Cybersquad is designed for children ages 8 and up, although it is not for everyone, as the price far exceeds the average price of these types of toys. The Cybersquad, which can now be reserved, is priced at $ 1,900. Of course, nothing made of plastic like the rest of vehicles for children of this type.

The Tesla kids quad is fully manufactured on a steel chassis, have a padded seat and adjustable suspension. In addition, Tesla has not spared any expense in terms of safety, it includes a disc brake system, like those of competition and safety light bars following the aesthetics of the Cybertruck.

The Tesla quad for children can now be reserved

As we say, it is totally electric (how could it be otherwise) and has a autonomy of 15 miles, about 25 km. It is also capable of reaching a speed that is fast enough to be a vehicle for children. According to the specifications, the Tesla quad for children offers a maximum speed of 10 mph, about 16 kilometers per hour.

Its speed is fully adjustable in steps of 5 or 10 miles per hour in standard, and up to a maximum of 5 miles per hour for reversing. According to the company, the Tesla quad for children takes 5 hours to charge, and of course, its maximum autonomy will depend on the temperature, the weight of the user, the speed and terrain settings.

It’s available to pre-order now, and Tesla says the first deliveries will take place in two weeks. Of course, only for the United States market, and taking into account the dates we are in, the company does not guarantee that the Tesla quad will arrive before Christmas.