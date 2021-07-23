Elon Musk has stated that his companies Tesla and SpaceX are open to the use of cryptocurrency in the future, and that they have not dumped their BTC reserves. This comes after having inflated and punctured its price bubble in half a year.

At the beginning of February, Tesla informed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had 1.5 billion dollars invested in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. It was part of a strategy to diversify their financial resources, and as a field test.

If you look at cryptocurrency, historically it has been extremely volatile. In the past year alone its value became six times higher between the lowest and highest trading moment. 2020 closed with the BTC at about $ 30,000, at similar amounts it is now, just over 32,000 when closing this information.

The moment it became known that Tesla would end up accepting cryptocurrency as a means of payment, the price soared. In 2021, BTC has been worth more than $ 65,000, that is to say, double that when the year began, since there was a huge speculative movement.

Loading tweet …

1392602041025843203

Tesla itself was a beneficiary of that move, since of the 1.5 billion dollars in BTC, about 10% was converted back into dollars, so the company made money in that move. It was to test its liquidity, they said.

But then came a dramatic turn of events. On May 13 Elon Musk made an announcement on Twitter that began like this: “Tesla & Bitcoin”. It was followed by an image containing a text that basically said that the use of cryptocurrency produces energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

The data to support this argument is not rock, some analysts dispute it, but the announcement that Bitcoin was not going to be used as a means of payment had an impact on the price. Obviously, started to go down. When Musk said that, BTC was scratching $ 50,000. Just 10 days later, all the earnings for the year had volatilized.

Again we have a dramatic turn of events, not to mention “Plot twist”. During the online conference “The B Word”, Musk said that Tesla and SpaceX continue to believe in cryptocurrencies and that their future acceptance is linked to its mining and maintenance having a lower environmental impact.

What’s more, the South African-born tycoon clarified that he personally owns Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. Considering their enormous fortune, we can assume that they will be quantities of a certain packaging. If he can alter the market with monetary movements, he already enters the realm of speculation.

He also said that not inclined to wait for a high price to be reached and then sell (come on, speculate), and that you prefer Bitcoin to be successful. Throughout 2021 this is what many people have done, some have been covered (the potential revaluation has been double) but also many unwary will have clapped a lot of money.

The immediate future of cryptocurrencies in general goes through their acceptance by large companies or that are considered in the formal economy as another asset. As they are not backed by anything, they are tremendously volatile, their prices can fluctuate a lot in a short time, because their use is strongly speculative (one thing leads to another).

Between the day before yesterday and yesterday the BTC has hit a rebound of almost 10%, after having practically reached its lowest value of the whole year. It may have been a good time to make big purchases and innocently wait for the bubble to swell again. Regulators will have to be on their toes with this matter.

It is frankly difficult for the world’s miners to agree to embrace renewable energy. The mining process is a succession of very complex calculations and has a high consumption of calculation resources, therefore, of electricity. And not always where the mix energetic is precisely very ecological that is said.