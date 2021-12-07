Tesla has a plan to change mobility forever. What is the Tesla Network?

Since the beginning of the previous decade, sustainable mobility has become a benchmark in the market. The standardization of the electric car is not yet a reality, but the truth is that the growth of this technology is experiencing a trend never seen before. In this context, the truth is that there is a great step forward to leave behind the options based on internal combustion. Elon musk has alternative plans to get it.

The South African tycoon, had he not had specific regulations on autonomous driving, would have promoted his assistant Autopilot. On multiple occasions, he has defended the security provided by this innovation versus conventional driving. The key to this thesis is that most accidents are caused by human failure. The deep learning of artificial intelligence that Autopilot includes is differential.

Well, what would be Tesla’s next big step? Without a doubt, the creation of a network of Tesla cars driving through the city could be a reference. This, however, would make sense if, of course, there was no driver involved. This is exactly what the next great project of the Tesla era in mobility raises. Creating a network of autonomous vehicles serving the transportation needs of users could be the final touch on conventional mobility.

It is a very ambitious project, but the truth is that great steps are being taken in this direction. The Autopilot appears to be ready to offer Level 3 autonomous driving assistance. The robotaxis, however, would only make sense at levels 4 and 5, something that seems like it’s not very close yet. Be that as it may, can Elon Musk make his amazing autonomous driving system possible? There is a time to find out.

Let’s see, however, why the Red Tesla plan can make sense in today’s mobility, how close this technology is and, above all, what it would entail have access to these new driving alternatives. Here are some of the differential keys to understand how the way of moving through the environment and urban is changing.

Tesla Network, the ambitious project to standardize autonomous driving

Tesla, for years, has been contemplating what the cars of the next decade will look like. What he has done is update his current production to be able to continue to operate in a future with greater innovation. Autonomous driving will be key in the future and, therefore, early adaptation programs are being carried out. What clues can we find in Tesla’s production model?

The Palo Alto company began to install an interior camera in the Model 3 and, later, the Model Y. The main objective of this solution would one day be to provide images of what happens inside during certain movements. The key that is after its installation lies in the possibility of handing over the vehicle as a means of transport shared. In this way, your own car could serve as a source of income in the future.

This bet, 3 or 4 years ago could seem crazy, but the truth is that, today, this solution is gaining more and more a greater number of defenders. After all, Autopilot has millions and millions of miles of tests behind it. Is what you have enjoy data collection from hundreds of thousands of vehicles every day. As you can see, the future of mobility is presented, once again, as a new opportunity for Tesla and its users.

New clues to address this new approach from Tesla

Tesla is a benchmark in sustainable mobility, there is no doubt about that. Now, what new information can make the user think that their future trips will be made through autonomous Tesla units? One of the latest updates incorporates code related to a possible similar function. As can be read in the specialized portal ElectrekIt is a technology that can be the seed of this future business model.

Version 4.3.1 has been released here’s what we’ve found:

-Sharing your Tesla vehicle with others

-Asset for vehicle sharing

-Endpoints related to vehicle sharing That’s about it in this update, if we find anything else we will add to this thread! Have a great night! pic.twitter.com/xkR7Qluk5z – Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) December 3, 2021

On previous occasions, it has already been possible to verify how it is possible to allow access to people outside the owner through specific permissions. What if there was the option that Tesla develop a function to allow the user to give consent for your car to act as a means of public transportation?

Is soon yet to see this potential policy in action. Even so, it is worth noting the steps that the company is taking to develop a proposal of these characteristics. Without a doubt, we are faced with a model that can change the form of transport that we know forever.

