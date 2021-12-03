Tesla announced the launch of its cyberquad, an electric vehicle for children over 8 years old that will cost US $ 1,900. If you want to buy it, here are the details.

We all already know the great potential it has Tesla when creating vehicles that go beyond the known. If you were not satisfied with this car that can run The Witcher 3 on its hardware, do not worry, since there is a more striking new vehicle … and much cheaper too.

When it seemed that there was no new launch in the company of Elon musk, Tesla makes us realize that we were wrong. Through the company’s website, the launch of a fully electric Cyberquad for children was announced.

The cyberquad will cost 1900 dollars, a price that surely few can pay for this vehicle. However, and so that your wallet can breathe, this model will only be available in the United States, at least for now.

Inspired by cybertruck that completes this line of vehicles, the cyberquad is designed for people over 8 years. As for its characteristics, this model has a steel frame, padded seat and adjustable suspension with rear disc brake. In addition, it includes LED light bars powered by a lithium-ion battery, which considerably improves the aesthetics of the quad.

Leaving aside the visual section of the cyberquad, the vehicle will have a maximum speed of 10 mph. On the battery side, the quad will take up to 5 hours to fully charge. However, this can vary depending on the weight of the person, the terrain they are driving on, and the speed setting. Exactly in the section on speed settings, we find 3 different ones: 5 mph, 10 mph and 5 mph in reverse.

Although it is only available in the United States, it is always interesting to look at the models that Tesla launches. If you are reading this in the North American country and you want to spend US $ 1900 on your children, you should bear in mind that Tesla does not guarantee that they will arrive before the holidays.

Share it with whoever you want