Tesla cars are known for many things, like their ability to play video games on their main system. Over the years, these electric vehicles have been outfitted with powerful hardware, allowing graphically intensive games like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 to be played on some models. Although this relatively new technology is impressive, some people are concerned about the safety of those on the streets and highways.

Recently, the US government announced that it is investigating more than half a million Tesla cars. This new investigation has its origin in a complaint received by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). According to the complaint filed in August, functions such as playing video games and browsing the Internet were activated while driving. Although these entertainment options were intended for passengers only, it was argued that drivers also had access to them, which could cause distractions while driving the vehicle.

This upcoming ODI (Office of Defects and Investigations) preliminary assessment will examine approximately 580,000 Tesla vehicles, including the Model 3, Model S, and Model X, between model years 2017 and 2022. The primary focus of the examination will be on to the functionality of the Passenger Play function present in these vehicles. Although the option is only supposed to be used by non-drivers, some fear it will distract the driver. Through this upcoming investigation, ODI plans to determine whether Passenger Play increases the chance of an accident.

This news shouldn’t be too surprising given the current controversy between Tesla and the US government. In recent months, NHTSA has raised concerns about the safety of Tesla cars. Although Passenger Play has allowed Tesla Arcade games to be played while stopped, it recently received an update that allows passengers to access a trio of games, Sky Force Reloaded, Solitaire, and The Battle of Polytopia, while the vehicle is in motion. Although the updated feature is intended for passengers only, there is nothing to stop the driver from using it.

This news comes at a time when Tesla plans to make even more video games accessible through various models of its cars. The company recently partnered with SEGA to bring the classic platformer Sonic the Hedgehog to its vehicles. This retro title joins an impressive list of popular titles available on Tesla cars, including Stardew Valley, Cuphead, and Fallout Shelter. It will be interesting to see if this ongoing NHTSA investigation affects the number of games available on these cars in the future.