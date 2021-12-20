Elon Musk, “Person of the Year” by the magazine ‘TIME‘, has been interviewed by Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of the aforementioned publication. At the meeting, the head of Tesla spoke about the technology of the automatic pilot of his vehicles and the risks that it entails. Musk, in particular, has ensured that his company never gets a “credit” for saving many lives thanks to the autopilot. However, you are always “blamed” when your system can’t do anything to prevent a crash.

“There is something that someone told me at the beginning of when we were pursuing autonomy: even if you save 90% of lives, the 10% that you do not save will sue you,” said the tycoon when Felsenthal asked him about the autopilot and the multiple accidents that this technology has not been able to prevent.

Musk, who has also mentioned that the autopilot system gets better and better over the monthsYou keep in mind that your company is always going to receive accusations when your vehicles cannot save that percentage of lives. “I think it’s one of those things where you won’t necessarily be rewarded for the lives you save, but you will definitely be blamed for the lives you don’t save,” he says.

Accidents caused by Tesla’s autopilot are always in the spotlight

By now, it is very likely that you have ever seen a video about how the autopilot of a Tesla vehicle is able to avoid an accident. But you will also have heard or read terrible news about how this autopilot system in these cars fails, does not respond or even causes an accident, making it impossible to avoid damage and, in many cases, save the life of the driver.

Those affected by an accident often sue Tesla for irreversible damages. Others denounce that the autopilot is not as advanced as the company claims. In many cases, in addition, they allege that it is misleading advertising. Musk, who has also spoken in an interview for Financial times, has defended itself on these accusations. The CEO of Tesla ensures that has never misled or jeopardized the safety of the owners of a Tesla vehicle. “I don’t think there is a CEO on this planet who cares more about security than I do,” he added.

The last accident data Tesla reports show that in Q2 2021, the company only recorded one accident for every 4.41 million miles driven with the autopilot activated. The number of accidents with this system inoperative is one for every 1.2 million miles. Musk, in addition, has warned that the automatic pilot of his vehicles is a tool to make driving more efficient. It can also save accidents, but it still requires the driver’s attention.