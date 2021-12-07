The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, asked the Congress of the United States not to approve the bill that promotes the administration of Joe Biden to give millionaire subsidies to the purchase of electric vehicles manufactured in that country.

He says that the idea is bad and that it would worsen the situation in the country because it would generate more deficits.

Musk had already spoken out against the initiative, but he intensified his opinion on Tuesday, December 7, in public statements at a CEO meeting organized by the Wall street journal.

The Democrats’ idea is to give electric vehicles made in the United States in unionized plants an extra tax incentive of $ 4,500 per car.

For other reasons, Musk agrees with the Government of Mexico on this issue.

Last week, Mexico’s Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier said the bill under discussion in the United States Congress on electric cars violates trade agreements and treaties and threatened to initiate lawsuits if passed.

Mexico sees problems in the incentives for the production of electric cars in that country, something that would go against the trilateral agreements signed with the United States and Canada.

Clouthier described the project as “discriminatory” because it would affect the incentive to purchase units produced in Mexico, whether of conventional or electric cars.

Tariffs “where it hurts”

At a press conference, Clouthier threatened to put tariffs “in those places where it hurts”, with the idea that “the consequences will be felt.”

The idea has the backing of Biden, the United Auto Workers union and a host of lawmakers, but is opposed by major international automakers: Toyota, VW, DaimlerAG, Honda-Motor, Hyundai-Motor and BMW.

It should be clarified that Tesla and foreign automakers do not have unions in their American factories.

Musk, Tesla and the subsidies

“I’m literally saying remove all subsidies,” Musk said, adding that “the government should try to get out of the way and not hinder progress.”

He also reiterated his opposition to a proposal by Democrats to tax billionaires. “It makes no sense to take profits from people who have shown great skill and give it to the government.”