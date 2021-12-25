“You can’t argue that the feature is not dangerous,” the executive director of the Center for Auto Safety told The New York Times, and it was therefore determined to make changes to the function in 580,000 Tesla Model 3, Model S and Model X cars. sold between 2017 and 2022.

“The vehicle safety law prohibits manufacturers from selling cars with defects that pose unreasonable safety risks, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely,” the agency said in a statement.

It should be mentioned that this is not the only controversy in which the company and the regulatory agency are involved, since in August it opened an investigation into the software in cars that makes the autopilot work, which allegedly failed in 11 incidents.