A few weeks ago Apple surprised everyone when it launched on its website a special cloth to clean the screens, whose value exceeded 500 pesos. This of course sparked all kinds of criticism of the company, and although that happened in October, Tesla has not wanted to pass up the opportunity to mock Apple.

The CEO of the company, Elon Musk, announced the Cyberwhistle, a whistle inspired by the Cybertruck and whose price is 50 dollars, about 1,000 Mexican pesos approximately.

Why is Tesla making fun of Apple with this product?

Although there will probably be people who would spend 1,000 pesos on a whistle or 550 pesos on a cloth for the screen, in reality Tesla is not selling this whistle, because although it is available in its Online store, the Cyberwhistle is “out of stock”.

The company mentions the following in its description:

“Inspired by Cybertruck, the Limited Edition Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes a built-in clamping feature for added versatility. The cyberwhistles are finally for sale ”.

So far, anyone could think that it is a real sale, of a product that Tesla happened to publish. However, Elon Musk posted on his Twiiter account:

Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

“Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple cloth, buy our whistle instead!”

This is not the first time that Elon Musk has made fun of an Apple movement or product, although it is less and less recurrent that other companies try to make fun of their rivals on social networks.