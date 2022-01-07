Tesla, one of Elon Musk’s companies, continues to bet on the creation of new technologies.

It was recently announced that the South African intends to enter the smartphone market with the launch in late 2022 of the company’s first mobile phone, called the Tesla Model “Pi.”

According to information reported in specialized media, this is a project that aims to end the dominance of Apple smartphones in the global market.So the e-car company estimates that the “Pi” could cost three times less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The smartphone that will have service in space

The co-founder and leader of SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company promises that its model can be used in space, since the person who has a Tesla Pi, It will always be connected to the Starlink satellite internet network and could even use a mobile phone on Mars.

Also among other functions that caught the attention of experts is that the Tesla You will be able to take pictures of the night sky and larger celestial bodies. As you can also do cryptocurrency mining.

This will be the first Tesla cell phone

Although the brand has not yet shown a design that corresponds to the model it advertises, Many followers have already made videos showing what this new Tesla invention could be like.

In a video with computerized images that circulates on social networks, it can be seen that the possible design of the smartphone that will have a carrying case which will allow the device to charge the battery using sunlight and with the fastest processor ever.



The smartphone will also perform some basic Tesla car functions through a pre-installed app, where you can set or remove the car key, control multimedia playback or make calls from a Tesla.

As well as having a 108 megapixel main camera, 6.5-inch screen with 4K resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 2 TB of storage.

Sources assure that there is still no concrete information indicating when the Tesla Model “Pi” could be officially launched, but they do assure that there will be news by the end of 2022.

As for its price, it is estimated that it could cost between 800 and 1,200 dollars, so it would be less than the amount that an iPhone 13 Pro Max costs.

Currently the main asset of the brand are its electric cars, comprising the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X.

According to data from Statista, Tesla’s vehicle deliveries in 2020 amounted to just under 500,000 units. While quarterly deliveries increased by 20 percent during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of that same year. Between July and September 2021, deliveries crossed the 240,000-unit threshold.

Musk has promised five other ambitious projects from Tesla, with which he hopes to change technology around the world.

