Tesla is turning into a service company. Offering premium services through the vehicle is already a reality.

Tesla has changed the automotive industry, there is no question about that. For years, its intelligent connectivity system has served as a spearhead when it comes to competitive advantage. The California-based company has conducted major changes in the automotive industry And, as is logical, this is permeating the sector. So much so that many other companies are copying what Tesla already put on the market a few years ago.

The operating system of the electric car firm has not stopped incorporating improvements over time. The aggregation of hardware components has allowed better operating system functionality, but the main advantage that has been achieved is the continuous aggregation of functions. Why do you think a Tesla vehicle manages to keep the second-hand price better than other competitors? One of the keys lies in your ability to incorporate new solutions.

The firm led by Elon Musk has not stopped including new functions, agreed. This, however, has coincided with something even more important, subscriptions. Tesla, for some time, modified its roadmap in order to guarantee income on a regular basis. The conventional model of obtain a vehicle and make a payment for the cost of it It seems that, in the medium term, it will be obsolete. Maintaining a steady cash inflow is hot.

Hiring premium services has become Tesla’s last trump card to earn income. This function is not new, since it has been present since company policy changed a while ago. Adding new functions, such as improved acceleration capacity or simply hiring autonomous driving functions, is something that could already be done through the Internet. This, however, required the use of a web page. This has changed.

Let us see, therefore, why Tesla has achieved incorporate an important novelty in the operating system offered in all vehicles, to what extent it can serve to incentivize the obtaining of income by the electric car firm and, of course, what changes will this new bet present to improve the service provided to the user.

Adding premium services will now be much easier for the user

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, Tesla has launched a new update operating system. In this new version, in addition to improvements to the user experience, a function has been included to make it easier to contract additional services. Adding services such as those mentioned above can be done directly from the vehicle. Without a doubt, this is an important step towards increasing income.

This will be possible as the new update arrives to the cars, which will be able to access via OTA. Thanks to a report from a Reddit user, this new update has been accessed. Apparently, version 2021.40.6 is the one that has incorporated this curious novelty. The Updates tab will show what are the packages available to purchase, among which will be, of course, the one related to a higher level of driving assistance.

As you can see, it is a bet that seeks, above all, simplify the contracting of additional services that Tesla has been offering for a while. In this sense, offering connectivity may be the most interesting option, since it will allow the vehicle to access the Internet, wherever it is located. Now, why can Tesla safely offer this type of proposal to all models?

Tesla and his new way of producing cars that is already being copied

One of the curiosities of Tesla’s business model lies in the level of equipment of the cars that it produces. When it comes to acquiring a brand vehicle, the truth is that it incorporates all the available equipment. In this way, it will have all the cameras and sensors or with the best finish in terms of audio system. Only if the characteristic packages are purchased, the function can be activated completely digitally.

Therefore, Tesla may subsequently offer these options for increase the level of premium services. Thanks to this, the user is able to contract, according to their preferences, certain functions. This, in addition, is possible to do for a limited time, which makes the service much more flexible. As you can see, it is a new approach in the sector that will surely be copied by the rest of the sector.

We will have to wait a while for check if the rest of the firms in the sector copy this movement or if, on the contrary, they maintain the same level of production. The Palo Alto company believes this reduces production costs, and considering the simplicity of the assembly line, economies of scale are likely to be achieved with this solution.

Related topics: Motor

HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe