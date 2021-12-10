Tesla will make changes to the assembly line to improve the Model 3 and Model Y. What is the brand’s new technology?

Tesla is a benchmark in sustainable mobility, there is no doubt about that. Since its arrival on the market, there have been important changes in the way of understand the production and marketing of vehicles. Who would imagine that they would buy their next car through an online medium? This is a reality and, without a doubt, provides a greater margin in the sale for the manufacturer. This, and many other things, has caused this company to be a differential in the market.

The Model Y and Model 3 are the company’s most prominent bet in the industry. After all, they are the 2 vehicles that account for most of the production. Now, to what extent are we facing a profitable business model? One of the most prominent distinctions in the way of understanding manufacturing at Tesla lies in the way to upgrade your cars. And no, we are not referring to the OTA update system for your software.

On this occasion, we want to highlight Tesla’s habit of introducing changes to the same generation of a particular model. The rest of the market manufacturers usually compile the set of novelties produced during a certain time and proceed to its inclusion in what is known as a restyle. In this way, the change is used to incorporate details at an aesthetic level in order to encourage increased sales.

The problem with this practice lies in the loss of value of the model in question due to the presence of a later generation. Tesla implements a very different system, something that is palpable in all its models. To understand this philosophy, just look at how the Model S, its current longest-running squad model, has only undergone 2 profound updates in its 10 years of life. Well, what is it that Tesla will introduce soon in its Model 3 and Model Y?

Let’s see in detail what are the news that will arrive to update 2 models that will guarantee the viability of the company in the medium term and, of course, why it is essential to incorporate this type of technology of new invoice in the new units that leave the factory. The key lies, mainly, in the introduction of solutions to create an even more complete product than the previous one that came off the assembly line.

The Model 3 and Model Y will incorporate solutions soon. In addition to the updates via OTA, they will incorporate new procedures in the assembly line to improve a differential product. The key to this lies mainly in the inclusion of revolutionary technology to increase competition against its rivals by segment. What are these new settings?

As can be read in the specialized portal Electrek, the 12V battery present in these 2 models it will be replaced by a lithium-ion one soon. This is a change that has been requested for a long time by the community close to the brand. Similarly, the firm is evaluating the introduction of the Performance variant on the Model Y, a project that will hardly increase the cost of production due to the provision of the innovation in question.

Similarly, the most outstanding units of the Model Y, which is being produced in China, will incorporate the AMD Ryzen chip for the MCU, a proposal that was announced a few days ago. In this way, you will be able to enjoy a greater advantage in terms of managing the stock of microchips. As you well know, we are facing one of the most serious moments due to the shortage of this product, so this measure will improve your negotiation capacity to obtain this component.

Tesla will incorporate tangible customer solutions, which will have a direct impact on occupant safety and comfort. The most outstanding novelty is directly related to the level of insulation of the vehicle. The company installed double glazed acoustic glass in certain areas to reduce noise when driving at medium and high speeds. The 2022 version will feature this fix on the rear windows as well.

On the other hand, the set of the horn, the alarm and the external speaker, will be a reality in the Chinese and German versions of Tesla vehicles. In this way, they will enjoy additional equipment without waiting for a price increase. This will allow the classic reproduction of sounds that attracted so much attention a few months ago. Its main purpose is to warn pedestrians about the presence of a very silent vehicle such as an electric one.

We will have to wait a few weeks to see the first units with this incorporated technology. Undoubtedly, they can serve as an example to understand to what extent Tesla has managed to establish new patterns of production in a market dominated by very few companies. What will Tesla’s next steps be to make its competitive advantage more sustainable?

