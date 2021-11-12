Tesla continues with its Supercharger expansion plans around the world. Elon Musk’s company confirmed its intention to significantly increase the network over the next few months. A measure that will avoid the collapses that the drivers of this electric vehicle have to suffer in high seasons, such as on vacations. At the moment, they have reached a new record and it already has 30,000 charging stations spread around the world.

Tesla’s Superchargers, according to Electrek, are placed in 3,100 locations around the world, which can be consulted through the manufacturer’s website. The availability of more power centers is undoubtedly very good news for owners of a Model X, Model Y, Model S or Model 3. However, it is also for those users who have an electric car from another company. The mobility company, remember, will soon open the Superchargers to cars from third-party manufacturers.

This will allow a user with an electric Mercedes, for example, to be able to charge your vehicle on a Tesla Supercharger. To do this, they only need to download the company’s app and associate a credit card with their account. Then, just go to one of the already 30,000 charging stations available, connect the vehicle and enter the station code in the application. At the moment, the possibility of charging an electric car from another manufacturer is being tested in the Netherlands. However, it is expected to reach other countries in the coming months.

Tesla’s Supercharger network will triple in the coming years

The company is optimistic about the possibility that users can charge their Tesla vehicle without waiting or restrictions. Drew Baglino, Tesla’s vice president of propulsion and power engineering, confirmed that in a call to investors that the Supercharger network will triple over the next two years, thus easing the concerns of many users who find it difficult to supply a battery to their car. He also highlighted that in the last 18 months the queues and congestion for cargo have decreased considerably.

In parallel, Tesla announced some measures to avoid the collapse of the stations in peak seasons. Among them, the availability of activating portable Superchargers in different positions or a price adjustment to make it more economical charge the battery when it is not rush hour.