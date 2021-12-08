

Dec 08, 2021 at 12:55 CET



Many Tesla vehicles allow drivers to play a selection of games on the dashboard while the car is in motion. The company released an update in the summer that reportedly allowed drivers to play solitaire, arcade Sky Force Reloaded, and strategy title The Battle of Polytopia: Moonrise. while you’re driving.

The touchscreen is said to display a warning before the solitaire begins. “Solitaire is a game for everyone, but playing while the car is in motion is just something for the passengers. “, says the message. That shows that Tesla knows the game can be played while the car is in motion.

Although players must acknowledge that they are a passenger, the driver can touch that button and play. Even if a passenger is touching something, a driver might divert their attention to the screen to see what is happening anyway.

Tesla has added various games to its dashboard in recent years. Until a few months ago, scould only be played while the car was parked. Elon Musk did not respond to requests for comment from the press: The company no longer has a public relations department.