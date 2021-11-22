Tesla 4680 batteries: what changes do they offer and what are their differences from solid state batteries

Tesla introduced the new 4680 batteries with interesting improvements over traditional batteries. But what happened to solid state batteries?

With the new 4680 batteries from Tesla and solid state batteries in development several years ago, the mechanics industry seems to have major changes in the distribution and source of energy in electric machines and electric cars. In this note we tell you what changes each technology will bring and what their differences are.

A bit of history: 40 years of experimentation with solid state batteries

Recent research affirms that, although solid-state battery technology could achieve better charging times and greater efficiency, everything indicates that its installation in the market will be more niche than anything else (with good luck). It is a battery that has been in development for more than 40 years, by manufacturers such as Duracell, and that they have not yet managed to “hit the mark.”

Solid-state batteries are created by replacing the liquid electrolyte in traditional Li-ion batteries with a “solid” electrolyte, so that a lithium metal anode can be fully integrated, instead of using the anode. graphite in traditional batteries. And yes, this whole process should call the batteries “Lithium metal anode batteries”, but it is better to say “solid state”.

With forty years of development, if the batteries did not reach the market it is because they cause headaches in the manufacturers who achieved solid state batteries, but still cannot guarantee the safety in their use: lithium has a property that makes it adhere to high points rather than low points when depositing on a set of electrodes. In this way lithium peaks called dendrites are formed at the anode and lead to perforations in the separator, short circuits and in the worst case, a catastrophic thermal overflow in the battery. In short: it is a technology that can break down all battery safety barriers and cause irreparable damage.

Tesla 4680 batteries are the company’s nearest future

Yes Tesla, one of the world’s leading technology companies, integrated batteries 4680 in their cars instead of solid-state batteries, it is because the latter has not yet come to fruition to launch them on the market. However, the new Tesla implement significant changes compared to traditional batteries (known as “AA” or “2170” by the company): they are larger in size, but also in energy (five times more energy storage) and run at half the cost of traditional batteries. The company hopes to produce and integrate 4680 in electric cars for the next several years to 2030.

For now, with solid-state batteries not very likely to hit the market soon, the new Tesla they seem the most effective solution in terms of energy for the following years.

Share it with whoever you want