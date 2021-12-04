EFE.- Mexico reduced from 10.64% to 8.59% of the national territory the proportion of the concession to mining, more than two percentage points so far from the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, revealed this Friday the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) .

For now, Mexico has 24,066 mining concessions distributed over 16.83 million hectares, equivalent to 8.59% of the national territory, explained in a conference María Luisa Albores, head of Semarnat.

“I am going to make a very important emphasis, when we arrived in 2018 we had a percentage for mining concessions of 10.64%. Remember that mining concessions have a period (of validity) in which (you) can make use of these concessions ”, stated the secretary.

The official reiterated that “during the current administration no mining concessions have been granted,” as President López Obrador stated in his mid-term report on Wednesday.

Although the government has not removed concessions, some granted by former administrations have expired, according to Albores.

“With the complicity of past governments, mining companies have devastated ecosystems and hydrological basins, polluting entire regions,” the secretary denounced.

The head of Semarnat acknowledged that there are mining concessions in 68 of the 142 Terrestrial Natural Protected Areas (ANP).

In total, there are 1.5 million hectares under concession in these areas, which corresponds to 7.7% of the protected land area, he explained.

The secretary also accepted that “the volumes of national waters concessioned have increased steadily year after year.”

In 2019 alone, 174 million cubic meters of groundwater and 73 million cubic meters of surface water were extracted, more than twice the amount of groundwater from a decade ago.

“It is essential that the mining industry in Mexico accelerate the adoption of best practices in water matters and in socio-environmental co-responsibility with the Government and in the private sector,” urged Albores.

According to the Mining Chamber of Mexico (Camimex), the sector “generates well-being” in more than 690 communities in the country and more than 2.3 million jobs.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the branch decreased 4.61% in 2020, when the mining-metallurgical production reached 281,500 million pesos (more than 13,170 million dollars), according to Camimex.

The head of Semarnat recognized “the economic value” of mining, but indicated that “first it has to respect the environment, respect the territory” and the communities.

“There are mining companies that resort to illegal methods to establish themselves and this has generated social conflicts due to violations of rights, dispossession of lands and resources of the communities,” he warned.

