So special are the Terrazas de los Andes vineyards in Mendoza that all their production is at high altitudes, even the El Espinillo vineyard reaches 1,630 meters. All these efforts mixed with French nature and technique, have earned this mythical drink a place earned in its own right around the world.

Fresh, fruity and refined aromas, as well as a deeper color, vibrant acidity and texturization of the tannins, are felt by those who appreciate the value of a good elegant and balanced glass of wine. But to reach this level, the preservation of the mountains that contribute so much to production is also required.

Terrazas de los Andes has become a guardian of the mountain, that is, the wines not only taste good, but also do good to the place where the grapes grow. That is why it is vital to work with the communities of that ecosystem, preserve the natural resources of the mountain and reduce the environmental impact as much as possible. Drip irrigation systems, sustainability certifications, zero herbicides and the promotion of biodiversity are a fundamental part of the chain.