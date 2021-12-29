Terra's UST hit the $ 10 billion mark

Terra’s stablecoin UST has managed to reach a market capitalization of over $ 10 billion.

A few days after Terra will overtake the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as the second chain with the most total blocked value.

Close to closing a volatile 2021 in which Bitcoin made its all-time high and countless other cryptocurrencies have had bullish cycles, the world of digital assets continues to deliver positive news. In this case they come from the hand of UST, the stablecoin of the blockchain Terra.

Since Sunday, The stablecoin reached a milestone by achieving a market capitalization of $ 10 billion. There are only 21 assets at this level and only three are stablecoins: Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and Binance USD (BUSD). In this rally, UST also left DAI behind as the largest decentralized stablecoin.

Fountain:CoinMarketCap.

UST outperforms DAI

The growth of this asset during this 2021 was gigantic. At the beginning of this year, the market capitalization was less than $ 200 million. but not only the stablecoin has grown since Luna, the governance currency of the blockchain, has also had a stratospheric growth, surpassing the mark of $ 100 dollars per unit, presenting a growth x15 in the last twelve months of the.

Fountain:CoinMarketCap.

Until this irruption on the part of Terra and UST, DAI it had been the market leading decentralized cryptocurrency. Since its appearance in 2017 it had attracted a lot of attention but the MakerDAO cryptocurrency has lost ground against this new asset. DAI is not far from UST and could catch up with it in the near term, just as it happened last week when UST managed to get above DAI momentarily. Currently its market capitalization is at $ 9.2 billion, being the 23rd most valuable.

Terra outperforms Binance Smart Chain

The news of the stablecoin comes just days after Terra surpasses the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) as the second chain with the most total blocked value (TVL). The network of the most important exchange in the market also succumbed to Terra’s speed, effectiveness and low cost.

Based on data from DeFi Llama, a site specialized in the analysis of numbers and graphs, the capital locked in Terra is $ 17.87 billion dollars, being above Binance Smart Chain, which now has $ 16.94 billion. The undisputed No. 1 is Ethereum, which competes in another league: its locked capital is $ 155.03 billion. This means that it is almost nine times that of its main tracker.

Fountain: Defi Llama.

Anchor leads the TVL in Terra

Anchor Protocol (ANC) dominance on Terra is almost absolute: almost 47% of all locked capital is on this platform. This protocol has interesting performances that make it very attractive.

In Anchor you can deposit UST that will be loaned and generate interest. As it develops Coindesk, “the accrued interest is distributed pro rata among all depositors, who expect to obtain an annual percentage yield (APY) of 20% “. It currently delivers 19.52%, a figure that has remained stable.

As Anchor leads on Terra, PancakeSwap (CAKE) is the flagship of the Binance Smart Chain. Its dominance is 32.79%, followed by Venus (XVS) with 12.23% and by Tranchess (CHESS) with 6.78%.

The case of Ethereum is more decentralized and there is no absolute role of a platform. Although the one that dominates is Curve (CRV), with 12.96%, Convex Finance (CVX) and MakerDAO (MKR) follow closely behind. The first has 12.17%, while the second adds 11.68% of the blocked capital.

Terra has managed to break down the barriers that have been imposed on it and promises to continue adding capital to its coffers. Will it be able to detach itself from BSC and move closer to Ethereum? 2022 will present you with new challenges.

