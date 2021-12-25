Terra's Mirror protocol warns community of an attack on governance

The public blockchain network Terra has confirmed a scam attack via an official government Poll on Mirror, a proprietary synthetic asset protocol.

According to Mirror, the attacker launched a public Poll on Mirror’s official website, in which it is proposed to freeze the community fund in case of scam.

According to Poll ID: 211, called “Freeze Community Fund in Case of Scam”, the scammer is proposing an update to the community governance rules more secure in case of hacking. If the hacker manages to get a positive majority in the Poll, 25 million MIR tokens (worth $ 64.2 million at the time of writing) will be sent to the hacker’s address.

Poll 211 voting results. Source: mirrorprotocol.app

As can be seen from the screenshot above, Mirror’s proactive approach to warning the community has seen a considerable increase in the number of negative votes, confirming the safety of the funds. According to WuBlockchain, the attacker initiated Proposition 185, disguised as a request for cooperation with Solana, effectively trying to defraud 25 million MIR tokens from the community fund.

The attacker’s Poll will remain publicly available for voting until January 1. However, the Mirror team released Poll 212 to warn unsuspecting investors:

“Poll 211 sending 25,000,000 MIRs to himself. VOTE NO on any Poll that sends community funds.”

Mirror has also identified six other surveys – with IDs 185, 198, 204, 206, 207 and 208 – that have tried to substantially empty the community fund and cause the discharge of MIR:

“Poll # 208 is the second attack on mDOT and is created by the same thief who started this wave of community pool theft with his fake burn Poll # 177.”

Public blockchain platform Solana has expanded its on-chain development initiatives following a recent distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Daily posts to GitHub for Bitcoin, Solana, Cardano and Polkadot from November 12 to December 13, 2021. Source: Santiment

As Cointelegraph reported, the fifth largest blockchain managed to overcome the attack without having to paralyze the network. However, citing concerns about the vulnerability of the network, Solana has increased its activities in the chain.