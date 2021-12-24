Terra (LUNA), an open-source stablecoin network, hit an all-time high of $ 20.05 billion in total locked value, or TVL, across its 13 product offerings, according to industry data. On December 1, Terra’s TVL was $ 11.9 billion, an increase of 68% in less than a month. This means that users of the platform are investing in large amounts in the protocol to receive rewards for staking.

The price of LUNA, Terra’s native token, is also on a constant upward trend, trading above $ 94 with a 31% increase in one week, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro. The coin now has a total market capitalization of $ 34.8 billion, which places it in the top 10 crypto projects.

LUNA remains one of the highest performing cryptocurrencies. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

In terms of TVL, Terra is now the second largest DeFi network below Ethereum and above Binance Smart Chain. For reference, BSC has 225 products in its DeFi ecosystem and a TVL of $ 16.7 billion, which has been declining throughout the month, while Ethereum has $ 155.7 billion in TVL.

Terra is an application-specific blockchain built on the Cosmos SDK and the Tendermint consensus. Users can mint stablecoins in US dollars and convert those stablecoins into LUNA, Terra’s native parking and government asset.

Within the Terra ecosystem, Anchor Saving Protocol (ANC) tops the list of apps with the highest TVL, which at press time is $ 8.7 billion, according to DeFi Llama. It is very likely that the ANC activity has contributed to the increase in value of Terra.

The migration is complete and the $ bLUNA contracts + the web app have been updated successfully. https://t.co/lncy6y8yCs – Anchor Protocol (@anchor_protocol) December 22, 2021

