On Wednesday, Psychedelic, a Web 3.0 development studio that creates solutions for the Internet Computer, launched Terabithia, an asset mirroring and contract communication protocol between chains. Starting with Internet Computer (ICP) and Ethereum (ETH), users will have the ability to duplicate and use any ETH token, fungible and non-fungible, on the Internet Computer blockchain and vice versa, turning ICP into a scale solution layer two for ETH.

The protocol attempts to address the problem of Ethereum network congestion and high gas rates. Meanwhile, The Internet Computer uses a “reverse gas model” in which developers provide the funds necessary to run the applications or contracts that use their gas, known as “cycles.”

When asked about the technological capabilities of the Internet Computer, Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist at ICP Dfinity developer, told Cointelegraph:

“The Internet Computer is quite fast. For example, while Solana is the closest competitor in terms of speed, the IC is about 700% faster, with 250 millisecond reads and 2 second writes / updates.”

According to Williams, the Internet Computer is “much more efficient at storing data than most other strings.” While Ethereum currently costs $ 199 million to store one gigabyte of data per year, the same amount of storage costs just $ 5.52 per year on the Internet Computer.. “This enables decentralized applications that really run at the speed of the web, with unlimited capacity” in terms of data or cost, he said.

Williams further added that “the unlimited capacity also means that the NFTs can be stored completely on-chain.” It claimed that the Internet Computer is the only blockchain that stores non-fungible tokens entirely on the chain “and the only one that allows zero-fee transactions.” It further added that “NFT metadata is regularly stored ‘off-chain’ normally due to the cost of data and the inability to scale many blockchains.”

Last month, the total value locked in layer two solutions on Ethereum reached an all-time high of $ 5.64 billion. Crypto enthusiasts have been migrating to such networks to escape rising gas prices. While the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 update may transition its consensus mechanism from proof-of-stake to proof-of-work, it does not solve the core issue of low transaction speeds, currently only amounting to 30 transactions per second.

