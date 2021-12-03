Although my most recent visit to this Magical Town was the result of an invitation from the José Cuervo house, I have to say that, in addition to giving me the opportunity to immerse myself in the depths of the tequila-making process, it was also an opportunity to know the vision of one of the most respected Mexican artists both nationally and internationally. On this occasion, everything revolved around the new art edition presented by Reserva de la Familia –the most emblematic tequila of José Cuervo for its heritage and craftsmanship– by Gonzalo Lebrija.

For three days, the Solar de las Ánimas hotel became the meeting place for journalists, friends of the brand, collectors and opinion leaders who traveled to this land of volcanic properties to visit the agave fields of the house, visit La Rojeña , the oldest tequila distillery owned by José Cuervo, taste the different expressions of this tequila, participate in a series of lunches and dinners and to discover all the details of Lebrija’s creative process, which resulted in a series of limited edition boxes Inspired by his series of paintings known as Glazes.

Since 1995, Reserva de la Familia has worked with internationally recognized artists to create special editions that, in addition to contributing to the democratization of art, create a space for personal expression. A team of curators –among whom are Juan Domingo Beckman, CEO of Casa Cuervo, Patrick Charpenel, director of the Museo del Barrio in New York, and Zélika García, founder of Zona Maco– is in charge of selecting the creatives who these 25 editions have materialized.

(Photos: Courtesy and Pedro Aguilar Ricalde / Collage: Pamela Jarquín)



In the case of Lebrija, who was born in Mexico City but grew up and was educated in Guadalajara, the inspiration came from observing the agave landscape and the effects of light on it at different times of the day. Through a meticulous photographic study, Lebrija selected four color palettes with which the boxes of this special edition were intervened, which is also a reflection of his personal work, especially a pictorial series that takes elements of origami and superposition. of color layers.