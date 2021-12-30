The Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) revoked the agreement of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on postponing the mandate revocation consultation and linked the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) to grant the necessary resources to carry out this exercise of citizen participation.

The magistrate Felipe Fuente, who presented the project, pointed out that the General Council of the INE does not have the powers to postpone the process of revocation of mandate, because being an electoral authority has the obligation to guarantee this exercise of citizen participation, therefore specified that the electoral body must implement the measures and make budget adjustments necessary to carry out this exercise.

In a public session, he mentioned that the Institute can only interrupt the revocation of mandate when 3% of the signatures of the voters registered in the nominal list do not meet or when the dispersion of these supports in 17 states is not fulfilled. In the law.

Due to the above, he said that “budget insufficiency is not a valid reason provided for in the regulations to stop developing activities (revocation of mandate).”

The approved project indicates that the General Council of the INE, within the scope of its budgetary autonomy, that is from the resources that were endowed or request what is missing, must compulsorily implement the necessary measures to continue with the process of revocation of mandate and thus guarantee the political rights of citizens

It also establishes, said the magistrate, that in the event that the INE considers it so to request a budget extension, it must be linked to the Ministry of Finance in order to “give a duly founded and motivated response.”

“In this sense, the Secretariat has to contribute and promote all elements, even from a perspective of austerity, availability and budget efficiency, so that it is feasible to guarantee the effectiveness of the electoral political right of citizen participation,” said magistrate Felipe Fuentes. .

