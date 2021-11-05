Barcelona negotiates in Qatar for the departure of Xavi del Al-Sadd (Photo: Reuters)

“The administration agreed on the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona after paying the penalty clause stipulated in the contract. We agreed with Barcelona on practical cooperation in the future, Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd’s history. We wish him every success in the next stage ”.

With those words, Turki al-ali, CEO of Al-Sadd, announced the agreement for the Spanish technical director to become the replacement for Ronald Koeman in Barcelona in the next few hours. “Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this specific time, due to the critical stage that the club in his city is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way,” added the president.

However, the situation became tense hours later: the delegation blaugrana who is in Qatari lands to negotiate his transfer denied the agreement. The core of this push and pull is associated with the exit clause that the Catalan DT has. So much Sports world What Sport, the main newspapers that follow the life of Barça, warned that the directive does not want to pay the 5 million euros stipulated to be able to activate his departure from Al-Sadd and that delayed the negotiations.

In any case, This situation seems to be more associated with a negotiation instance and everything indicates that it will be solved in a short time. so that the second player who wore the shirt the most times blaugrana (behind Lionel Messi) take the reins of a team with an irregular walk and very little effectiveness in front of the goal. The Catalan coach will arrive from Al-Sadd in Qatar, the club where he last played before hanging up his boots and where he made his debut as a coach.

Moments after the departure of the Dutch coach was made official, Joan Laporta had practically praised the historic former midfielder. However, it still remained to negotiate with the Asian team to let DT go. The Qataris, who initially warned that they would not allow him to leave, made his departure official on Friday. Hours later, the Barcelona board of directors clarified that this publication was associated with pressure to pay Xavi’s clause.

During his time at Al Sadd, Xavi Hernández has won seven titles since his arrival on the bench in 2019 (Qatar Super Cup, 2 Prince Cups, League Cup, 2 Emir Cups and a local championship). In addition, it accumulates 61 victories, 12 draws, and 16 defeats in 89 games.

Coach Xavi Hernández will seek to straighten Barcelona’s course at the local level (EFE / EPA / NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL)



As revealed Sport, Barcelona would pay its future driver a salary significantly lower than that charged at Al-Sadd. Former captain blaugrana He will arrive with his sports staff, made up of his brother Óscar and Sergio Alegre, as assistants, and Iván Torres, as a physical trainer. David Prats and Toni Lobo will also join as technical analysts, work they did together with the Catalan during their stay in Qatar.

If there is no other counter march, his official debut could be on November 20, in what will be the Catalan derby against Espanyol. It is worth remembering that he left his mark as a footballer: he won 25 titles (including four Champions League) since his presentation in 1998 and defended the colors of Barcelona for 17 seasons. He then moved to Al-Sadd, where he played for three years before retiring and taking over as coach.

Barcelona, ​​which in its last two presentations was directed by Sergi Barjuan on an interim basis, is not going through its best moment. In La Liga it has three games without victories (defeats against Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano -both with Koeman- and an equality against Alavés) and with only 16 points in eleven presentations it is located in ninth position, nine behind the leader Real Sociedad and out of the positions that grant places to international competitions. Tomorrow he will visit Celta de Vigo from Chacho Coudet.

In the Champions League, despite a very bad start with two losses in a row, he managed to straighten the course thanks to two wins against Dinamo Kiev to get into second place with 6 points, two more than Benfica, his closest pursuer. The leader of Group E is Bayern Munich, an entity with an ideal score.

