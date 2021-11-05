“The responsibility for the loss of life and the wounded of both civilians and uniformed men (…) falls on organized crime, drug trafficking and terrorism organizations,” added Piñera, who on Wednesday made his petition to Parliament official to extend until the 25th. November militarization.

The measure, requested by the most conservative sectors and which has already been extended once by Piñera but which requires parliamentary approval for a second extension, has been criticized from the beginning by indigenous organizations and the opposition, who argue that it is a form of further stress the bitter conflict.

Various opposition deputies have already announced this Wednesday that they will vote against the extension, so their parliamentary journey seems uncertain.

The time for equal marriage has arrived for Chile, according to its president Piñera

“Violence brings more violence and only dialogue can lead us to a solution. No to militarization,” requested deputy and presidential candidate Gabriel Boric, from the leftist bloc Approve Dignity (Broad Front and Communist Party).

A group of conventionalists, including the 17 representatives of the indigenous peoples that make up the body that drafts the new Constitution, marched this Wednesday to La Moneda to ask Piñera for the end of the state of exception.

“Militarization is not the way. It is time to build politics with historical height. In the convention we work for it, it is urgent that this radiate and we carry out broad plurinational dialogues with respect to human rights,” asked Elisa Loncón, the academic yesterday. Mapuche who presides over the organ.