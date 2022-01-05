There is tension in Australia over the medical exemption that the organization of the Open of that country granted to Novak Djokovic.

The prime minister said this Wednesday, January 5, hours after the Serbian player arrives in Melbourne, that “if the tests are insufficient, he will return home on the next plane.”

Scott morrison He warned that they will not treat “differently” the world’s number one tennis player amid the acceleration of infections by covid-19 in Australia.

The decision to organize the first Grand Slam tournament of the year generated controversy far beyond Australia. It is that despite having warned that he would not allow unvaccinated players to participate, at the last minute, he gave Novak Djokovic, first seed, a special invitation letter.

The Serbian is not immunized against covid and has spoken out against coronavirus vaccines.

In this context, Morrison stated that the tennis player has to show that he has a medical exemption from the vaccine when he lands in Australia or he will be “on the next plane back to his country”.

The Australian Prime Minister said that they await the presentation of proof that the player cannot for some medical reason receive the immunization.

“If the evidence is not enough, we will not treat you differently from other visitors to the country and you will get on the next plane. There will be no special rule for Djokovic, “Morrison told a news conference.

Djokovic is one of the three most important tennis players of the century, along with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The current world number 1 is also the defending champion of the Australian Open.

The tournament starts on Monday, January 17.

In a post on Instagram, Djokovic announced on January 4 that he was heading to Australia with his medical exemption.

The decision to give Djokovic an exemption to participate has generated worldwide criticism, beyond Australia, a country in which more than 90 percent of the elderly have already been vaccinated.

Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open is key to his brand as a professional tennis player because if he manages to win he will become the player with the most Grand Slam trophies in history.

Currently, he has 20 tournaments, as do Federer and Nadal.

The rule in Australia says that those who have not received the full vaccination schedule must prove to the authorities of the country (not the organization of the tournament) that they cannot receive the drug for medical reasons. It is also the only way to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

Controversy over Australia’s permission for Djokovic

How unfair this is. This Russian player is not allowed to play AO because she is vaccinated with Sputnik V and Djokovic’s anti-vaccine is given a “medical exemption” so that she can participate without being vaccinated. https://t.co/paySTGk6po – Matias Mowszet (@MatiMow) January 4, 2022

This tennis player cannot play the Australian Open because she has Sputnik, but Djokovic, declared anti-vaccination, can play with an exemption. Terrible example. https://t.co/pOJyLSUmqL – Hernán Castillo (@HernanSCastillo) January 4, 2022