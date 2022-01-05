01/05/2022 On at 04:30 CET



The New Zealander Erin routliffe, number 55 of the WTA and the Canadian player Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 74 of the WTA they won by 7 (7) -6 (4), 4-6 and 10-7 in an hour and fifty-one minutes to the Chinese Yi-Fan Xu Y Zhaoxuan Yang, number 37 of the WTA and, number 48 of the WTA respectively in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide. After this result, the players take the place for the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

The statistics show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 2 times, while the defeated pair achieved it 3 times. In addition, Routliffe and Fernandez had 56% first serve, managing to win 61% of service points, while their opponents achieved 56% effectiveness and won 66% of service points. Finally, in terms of fouls, the qualified players committed 10 double faults and their rivals committed 4.

In the quarterfinals, Routliffe and Fernandez will face the Australians Storm sanders Y Ashleigh barty tomorrow Thursday from 1:30 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) takes place from January 3 to February 9 on outdoor hard court. A total of 16 couples participate in this competition.