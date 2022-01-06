Jan 06, 2022 at 05:00 CET



Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka, number 27 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-3 and 7-5 in one hour and thirty-three minutes to Priscilla Hon, Australian tennis player, number 263 in the WTA, in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide. With this result, the winner will be in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

Hon managed to break serve once, while the Belarusian player broke serve 4 times. In addition, Azarenka had a 76% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 69% of the service points, while her opponent had a 60% first serve and 5 double faults, managing to win 51 % of service points.

During the quarterfinals the Belarusian player will play against the Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 9 and seeded number 5.

In the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) 48 players face. The final phase is made up of 30 players among those who qualify directly, those who have overcome the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. Likewise, it is held from January 2 to 9 on an open-air hard court.