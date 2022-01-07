Jan 07, 2022 at 07:45 CET



Misaki doi, Japanese, number 105 in the WTA, won by 6-3, 4-6 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to Kaja juvan, Slovenian tennis player, number 100 in the WTA, in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, the semifinals.

The statistics show that Doi managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times. As for the Slovenian, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times.

During the semifinals Doi will face off against the Kazakh player Elena Rybakina, number 14 and seeded number 7.

In the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) 48 tennis players participate. In total, a total of 30 players arrive in the final phase, among those directly classified, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and those who are invited. In addition, it is celebrated from January 2 to 9 on an open-air hard court.