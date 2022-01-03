Jan 03, 2022 at 04:00 CET



The Greek tennis player Maria sakkari, number 6 of the WTA and seed number 3, fulfilled the forecasts by beating in two hours and eight minutes by 6-2 and 6-4 Slovenian Tamara zidansek, number 30 of the WTA, in the round of 32 of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide. With this result, the tennis player will be in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

During the game, the Greek player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 56% of the service points. As for the Slovenian, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, her effectiveness was 61%, she committed 5 double faults and got 55% of the service points.

The celebration of the tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) takes place from January 2 to 9 on an outdoor hard court. In this competition a total of 48 players face each other and a total of 24 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and the invited ones.