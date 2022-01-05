01/05/2022 On at 03:45 CET



Kaja juvan, Slovenian, number 100 in the WTA, surprised by winning in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide in one hour and thirty-three minutes for 7 (8) -6 (6) and 6-1 to Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian tennis player, number 2 in the WTA and seed number 2. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Slovenian player managed it 6 times.

During the quarterfinals, Juvan will face off against the winner of the match between the Russian tennis player Anastasia gasanova and the japanese player Misaki doi.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) takes place between January 2 and 9 on an open-air hard court. A total of 48 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 30 reach the final phase among those classified directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and those who are invited.