The Asturian traces Emilio Gómez to an exciting tie-break in the third

Feliciano López had made it 1-0 against Roberto Quiroz

MADRID, 26 (EUROPA PRESS)

The Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño came back (5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5)) this Friday to Emilio Gómez to give Spain the first point of the Davis Cup Finals, in its debut against Ecuador, after that Feliciano López also complied against Roberto Quiroz (6-3, 6-3).

Carreño had a complicated relationship with the tennis World Cup to find his place in the Madrid Arena and add an important victory for the reigning champion. Spain, which will seek 3-0 in the doubles match that will close the day, already has a series won and on Sunday it will seek the quarterfinals against Russia.

The Asturian tennis player –3-4 in individual points in Davis – began surprised by the high level of his rival, a Gómez who took quality shots and bit to hold his country to the tie. The South American broke first and although the Spanish responded, he kept pushing until Carreño delivered the set with a double fault.

Not even the public could lift the local player at the start of the second set, until in the sixth game he saved a ‘break’ ball. There Carreño and Madrid Arena reacted, and Gómez regretted the lost opportunity until he found himself in the third set with equal forces. The Spaniard let go and took advantage, but Gómez sold his rival’s comeback expensive.

The rest were presented with two match balls to Carreño, and from there he lost his serve. Gomez saw the door open and slipped into the game until he forced the tie-break. There were alternatives for both of them, a tremendous point at the net, and another two match balls for a Carreño who is beginning to get a taste for Davis.

FELICIANO RESOLVES YOUR UNEXPECTED ROLE

At the start of the tournament for the six-time champion and, as host two years ago, Feliciano gave the first point with a double 6-3 against Quiroz. Sergi Bruguera’s team had a happy debut in the defense of the ‘Salad Bowl’ to forget the problems of the casualties of Roberto Bautista and Carlos Alcaraz, who tested positive for coronavirus less than 24 hours ago.

The captain chose to give the first individual to a Feliciano who did not have it on his agenda but was undoubtedly prepared and with experience to spare. The Toledo responded supported by Madrid Arena and 14 direct aces, a service that allowed him to end the resistance of his rival. Quiroz could not lift the two breaks, one in each heat, which gave the Spanish victory.

Feliciano started with some problems, with a 0-40 on his first serve, and one more break ball, which he managed to save. However, López took advantage of his opportunity in the fourth to achieve the ‘break’ that was key, although Quiroz was left with another option.

The second manga had a similar development. The two imposed their services until the fifth game, where the Spanish broke to take an advantage that he would not miss as a good gunner on the service line. ‘Feli’ met and then Carreño too, in a team that forgets its problems based on victories.