Great news for the entire PUBG gaming community is that the federal courts of the United States and Germany have ruled in favor of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc. in their cases against members of a hacker group.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, in recognition of the defendants’ activities of creating and distributing hacks and cheats that give their users an unfair advantage when playing PUBG MOBILE, the defendants are sentenced to pay Tencent Games and KRAFTON $ 10 million in damages.

Best of all, the defendants are also ordered to cease future illegal activities related to cheating in the video game, as well as to provide details on how they exploited PUBG MOBILE and any collaborators.

Tencent Games and KRAFTON will invest the recovered funds to continue the development of anti-cheating technology in PUBG MOBILE. This ruling not only resonates as a victory for Tencent Games and KRAFTON, but for the video game industry as a whole as a collective battle against illegal hackers and creators who use cheats.

“Millions of gamers around the world enjoy PUBG MOBILE and we will ensure a level of play for everyone. Unfortunately, the actions of these hacker groups detract from the legitimacy of the game. These Lawsuits send a clear message that we will not tolerate cheating in PUBG MOBILE from Tencent Games, ”stated Rick Li, PUBG MOBILE Producer, Tencent Games.

“This legal victory reinforces our collective commitment to firmly protect our games, PUBG IP, and the global community,” said Minu Lee, Head of Product Management for PUBGM at KRAFTON, Inc.

“Fun and fairness are the foundation of the PUBG MOBILE experience and cheating of any kind will not be tolerated. As such, we will continue to enforce our intellectual property rights with unwavering determination against anyone who seeks to misuse or dismiss them. from them.”

These lawsuits underscore the continuing commitment to combat cheating and come after the world’s largest China-based video game cheating operation shut down in March this year and several global hacker groups abandoned cheating. for PUBG MOBILE.

Measures employed to identify and prevent cheating include: continued investment in technology to improve scrutiny and replay evaluation; more penalties for players caught cheating, including creating isolated matches and collaborating with community members to streamline the reporting process.

Additionally, PUBG MOBILE has recently released one of its most stringent anti-cheat measures – the device ban feature. The PUBG MOBILE security team will identify user devices that deliberately cheat and continue to negatively affect the gaming environment.

Once it is verified that it is being used for malicious purposes, the player’s device will be permanently locked, and it will no longer be possible to log into the game or create a new account on that device.