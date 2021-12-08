Tencent Games today announced the launch of Level Infinite, a new brand dedicated to bringing high-quality video games to a global audience.

Level Infinite’s early releases include Synced: Off Planet by NExT Studios for PC, Don’t Starve: Newhome for mobile devices, titles from Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, TiMi Studio Group, and various third-party titles, as well as many fan-favorite games. like Arena of Valor, with new content.

Level Infinite’s lineup is going to be strengthened with several studio releases of its own, including:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 by Fatshark, available now on PC and consoles, as well as Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which will arrive on PC and consoles next year.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt from Sharkmob, which will arrive in 2022.

GTFO from 10 Chambers, now available in Early Access on Steam.

Metal: Hellsinger previously announced for PC and consoles with release in 2022, along with a new game from Funcom to be announced during The Game Awards.

“The launch of Level Infinite represents the next step in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand. We look forward to bringing high-quality titles wherever and however they play. ” Tencent Games Global CEO Michelle Liu said.

