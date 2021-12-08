One of the giants in video game production worldwide, Tencent Games, announced the launch of a new brand called Level Infinite with which it will seek to reach more and more users.

With Level Infinite some games will currently be added, such as Synced: Off Planet, Don’t Starve, Timi Studio Group, and other third-party games, including the Arena of Valor integration.

Level Infinite with ambitious goals

Tencent has several video game studios, and now Level Inifnite will be in charge of managing and disposing of them, in addition to seeking to strengthen them.

Each game that has already been released will now have more and better content, this will apply to its own studio games and other additional ones, all under the tutelage of Level Infinite.

Photo: Tencent Games

Level Infinite’s current lineup

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 by Fatshark, a game that is available now on PC and consoles, as well as Wharhammer 40,000: Darktide, which would be available in 2022.

10 Chambers GTFO, Now Also Available in Early Access for Steam

Metal: Hellsinger announced for PC and consoles, arrives in 2022, along with a new Funcom title that will be announced at The Game Awards.

“The launch of Level Infinite represents the next step in Tencent Games’ evolution as a global publisher and as a trusted brand, we look forward to bringing high-quality titles,” said Tencent Games Global CEO Mighelle Liu.

A central that will serve everyone

Level Infinite will be established in Amsterdam and Singapore, in addition to having other offices that will be available in the rest of the world.

Now, Level Infinite will also be in charge of supporting studios and services, such as technology and even production assistance such as “Games as a Service”.

On the other hand, Level Infinite will have global and local analysis of the video game industry, supporting the integration of esports and international publications.