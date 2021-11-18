The Chinese corporation Tencent continues its unstoppable expansion in the video game sector, acquiring more shares in leading companies in the electronic entertainment industry. And it is that now, as it has collected the GamesIndustry portal, Tencent acquires a minority stake in Playtonic, British publisher and also developer of the platform franchise Yooka-Laylee. The investment of the Asian company will allow Playtonic to increase its expectations for the future and that they can work on more video games at the same time, something that the studio had been looking for for a long time, according to the managing director Gavin Price to the aforementioned medium.

Thanks to Tencent’s participation in Playtonic, the creators of Yooka-Laylee will be able to expand the story of these two cute characters inspired by Banjo-Kazooie and have three different development teams handling up to three projects simultaneously. Likewise, the objective of the British company is now hire between forty and ninety more people in the next two years, which speaks very clearly of how Tencent’s economic injection will affect the company. Price has confessed that he was very surprised when he learned that Tencent intended to invest in Playtonic, but the Chinese company seems to have it all figured out.

Price explains that Tencent has a genre department and that they were interested in invest in 3D platforms, where Playtonic was a great fit for his proven success with Yooka-Laylee. Now there is only expect Let the time pass to see how Tencent’s investment finally affects Playtonic and with what projects the British study surprises us in the coming years.