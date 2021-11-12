Order the food for you

If you are going to dinner, choose the food for both of you, without consulting you first. You don’t need that kind of controlling person in your life.

Criticize your ex

You should not be talking about him or her in the first place (there will be time for that, if the date goes well). However, badmouthing is a very possible sign of narcissism. Furthermore, he is clearly still haunted by his past.

Treats service people badly

He has beaten them, snaps his fingers, and tends to be arrogant. With a little confidence he will treat you like that too, and clearly you are no longer up for those things.

Excessive romance

It’s just the first date and he already treats you as if they lived together, and not only that: his degree of kitsch is such that you can’t say that the apartment is very beautiful because you will receive a: “yes, but not as beautiful as you “, as a reply. Ew. Avoid people who act like they have a wedding dress in the trunk of the car on the first date, as it is a sign of dependency.

Arrives late for appointment without explanation

Yes, we live in a chaotic city and obviously the rule of 15 minutes of tolerance is a basic care for any poor inhabitant of CDMX. However, if at least five minutes before the agreed time your date does not warn you that you are going to be late, run away. What can you expect from a person who has not the slightest respect for your time?

They have too many things in common

If the conversation is a “me too!” endless and they are fans of the same band, the same writer, the same author, the same restaurant, rest assured that it is not because he is the love of your life but that he has already stalked you on social networks and is trying to impress you. That in turn speaks of a toxic and controlling person. We all stalked, that’s a fact. The problem is in shaping your personality to manipulate or impress the other person.

He spends it on his cell phone all the time

If you are dating someone and they are unable to pay attention to you for a couple of hours, you are clearly facing someone who is uneducated and does not value your time or attention. People usually have emergencies, yes, but let’s face it: they are rare cases, and in that situation, it is best to notify before. A “sorry if I suddenly see the cell phone. I am a doctor and I have a patient under observation ”or a“ I have to be aware of the office because we urgently need to send something ”takes you two seconds of explanation.

Does not speak of himself

The date seems like an interrogation because he wants to know everything about you but does not reveal anything about him or her, even if you ask. Not only is it disturbing, but it is a sign that the person is studying you carefully and rating you. A date should feel like a conversation, not an exam.



Love nicknames

If it is just the first date and you are already using names like “handsome”, “baby”, “hottie” and other kitsch, as much as you feel pretty, run away. Those nicknames are built with time, love and knowledge, things that are not achieved on a first date. So it means that they are very likely to talk like this on all their dates. Do not believe the special.



All your stories are about her / him

You tell him about your trip to Paris and he responds by chronicling his. He was incredible at your job, he did much better. In a conversation it is natural that we feel identified with something and want to share our experience. However, when you want to talk about yourself all the time instead of establishing a true exchange of ideas and experiences, you are clearly dealing with a narcissistic person.

Complains about the prices of everything

If your date has the need to comment and complain about the price of absolutely everything, from the food to the trip they took last year, walk away. First dates are not settings to talk about personal finances.

