

12/27/2021 On at 19:36 CET



Serious problems for the Royal Society. Ten footballers have tested positive for COVID-19 and they are isolated in their homes as established in the protocols. This was reported in the following statement:

“The first men’s team, as established in the LaLiga protocol, has undergone the relevant COVID-19 detection tests this morning. These tests have not yielded any new positive cases. Likewise, the txuri club urdin, with the aim of preserving the footballers’ health, has also carried out COVID-19 detection tests on its footballers during their vacation period. These tests have yielded a result of ten positive cases. The affected footballers, since When they tested positive, they are isolated in their homes, as established by the health protocol.El Sanse has also undergone COVID-19 testing, with no new positive cases. The tests carried out in the holiday period have yielded a result of seven positive cases. All of them are isolated in their respective homes. “The name of the ten positive cases of the staff has not transcended.