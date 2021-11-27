MIUI 13 It is just around the corner, with its possible presentation date being next December 16. Even so, Xiaomi has been testing various functionalities in its Closed Beta, letting us see how the news of this new version of MIUI will be.

In view of this, below we have compiled the 10 main novelties that MIUI 13 will bring to our smartphones, either its aesthetic change, or various functionalities that will improve the experience of use on a day-to-day basis

1. A smart toolbox

The new toolbox, also known as Smart toolbox, is a function that will be part of the MIUI 13 features repertoire. The toolbox is shown as a vertical bar that is positioned on the side of the screen, and allows you to quickly access your most used applications, or configure those you want to have on hand.

Also, in the Smart Toolbox settings menu you have the option to enable checkout visibility to always be on, or also displayed while a video is playing. Also, MIUI 12.5’s quick notes feature now integrates with the new smart toolbox.

2. Ability to keep camera settings

Many users choose to take advantage of the functions offered by the MIUI camera. However, when closing the app, these functions are reset to their default values.

Now, MIUI 13 gives you the possibility to keep the changes made so that, in the next photo session, these settings are already active.

3. New package tracking widget

One of the most striking novelties of MIUI 13 is its many widgets. Among these, stands out a function that allows you track your packages from app vault.

When you enter the application vault, on the left side of the main screen, you can view the current delivery status of your package. However, this feature is expected to be exclusive only for the Chinese market.

4. Renewed battery temperature indicator

Another feature that also makes its way into MIUI 13 is a renewed battery temperature indicator. This function is already available in MIUI 12.5. However, this new version will handle classify temperature into cold, normal, and hot to make it easier to interpret.

According to these categories, cold represents that the temperature is below 30 ° C, normal means that it is found between 31 ° C to 39 ° C, and hot symbolizes that the battery has a temperature above 40 ° C.

5. Possibility of toggling between Beta and Stable versions

MIUI 13 will come with a particular function that will allow you switch between a MIUI Beta version and another MIUI Stable, without the risk of losing your data.

The new customization layer will give you the option to create a backup with which you can restore your data automatically once you change the MIUI version. In this way, your data remains intact.

6. New virtual assistant pet

When you want to activate My Assistant, a new pet created with MiMoji will appear on the screen, that is, a character that you can customize to your liking.

In this way, the experience becomes much friendlier since it gives the feeling of talking to someone else’s avatar. However, since My Assistant is exclusive to China, this new pet will belong only to that market.

7. New interface of Mi Health

The interface of the Xiaomi Health app is renewed for the MIUI 13 customization layer. In this version, the Mi Health functions will be integrated with an app called Xiaomi Sport.

Its renewed design is aimed at improving the user experience. If you want to know more about this new application, then click on this link.

8. Chronological scrolling in the gallery

The MIUI 13 gallery incorporates among its features a new chronological bar that will allow you to navigate between your photos and videos much faster.

This function will allows you to scroll by specific dates, to find your photos more easily. This new bar that will arrive together with MIUI 13 closely resembles the chronological bar of Google Photos.

9. Improved MIUI Themes interface

Another application that receives an improvement in MIUI 13 is Themes. This customization app will get a renewed design, much more modern and minimalist.

This new interface, like the chronological scrolling of the gallery, seeks to improve the user experience, and make the Themes app a much more enjoyable and comfortable space to navigate.

10. Interactive widgets and minimalist control center

Finally, one of the most striking features that MIUI 13 will include are its many interactive widgets, which will open the doors to a endless shortcuts to manage your device.

Similarly, the customization layer will come with a minimalist control center that organizes all its elements in two columns and also shows information on health, economy and digital well-being.

All these tests point out that MIUI 13 is getting closer and closer. For now, It only remains to wait until December 16 to know what other surprises Xiaomi hides us about the new customization layer.

Via | XIAOMIUI