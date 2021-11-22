The possibility that Final Fantasy and Naruto could coexist in the same universe, but what you are about to see is sure to change it. We expect a lot from Final Fantasy, and we know that there are rumors of a new game in the series. From Naruto, on the other hand, we know that the protagonist of the popular anime came to Fortnite and you can easily get it. Today, however, we come to show you this cool accidental crossover between Final Fantasy and Naruto.

The 3D character design was created by the Reddit user u / GoingUpTheCoast, who posted on the web his own version of Temari, the character from Naruto. However, this time it is not an illustration or something like that, but a Temari modeled in 3D and with a spectacular finish. Something very curious is that, although its creator I didn’t intend for it to look like a character from the Final Fantasy universe, it is very difficult not to notice the resemblance when seeing the final result of this Temari 3D.

The user’s real name is George Rusakov, and according to the biography that we see in your ArtStation profile, Rusakov lives in the city of Minsk, Belarus. In his portfolio we can see creations based on Japanese culture, such as an Oni mask, as well as 3D models of Western characters such as Spider-Man. Of course, we will also find the images of Temari that George uploaded to his Reddit account.

As for this latest design, we have to highlight the detail found in the Temari modeling, as well as in their accessories, hair and clothing. Everything seems to be perfectly calculated and it really gives us a glimpse of what it would be like if we could see a realistic version of the girl. Our congratulations to George!