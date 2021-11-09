Blockchain platform Telos raised $ 8 million in funding led by ConsenSys and Polygon investor John Lilic. Funding was secured just prior to the launch of Telos’ Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) platform, ending the company’s current streak of startup initiatives.

Telos intends to redirect the recently secured capital in the development and commercialization of the platform, in addition to improving the liquidity of the ecosystem “without the need to resort to the sale of TLOS tokens in the event of a prolonged bear market during the next year.. “According to Telos Chief Architect Douglas Horn:

“While this [las iniciativas de arranque] it preserved our identity as an egalitarian and self-managed community, left us exposed to the risks of continuing to fund our explosive growth through protracted bear markets. ”

Speaking to Cointelegraph about the move away from token sales, Horn said that Telos aims to avoid centralized ownership, which eventually leads to whale operations as the network matures. “By having a fair community launch and truly decentralized operation, Telos also avoids regulatory scrutiny at the highest possible level for any cryptocurrency,” he added.

The $ 8 million funding was supported by a group of five prominent crypto investors, who aim to help Telos with “deep industry connections and dealmaking experience.” to help accelerate exchange listings and decentralized financial initiatives.

As part of the agreement, investors received 1.7% of the total supply of TLOS tokens:

“Investors entered the deal through a community link when the $ TLOS tokens were trading at USD 0.90 and agreed to pay a premium of USD 0.10 over the market price.”

This agreement resulted in the total sale of eight million TLOS tokens, with none of the investors exceeding two million tokens in ownership. At the same time, Horn believes that outside investments will help Telos grow without risking “sacrificing token support or community sustainability.”

According to the company, The funds are hosted on the internal network’s Ethereum Gnosis vault, which will be redirected to commercialization through Telos Foundations, development through Telos Core Developers, and the Telos liquidity pool.

In an attempt to outperform Ethereum in the DeFi market, The Near Protocol smart contract ecosystem secured $ 800 million in funding in late October to enhance the ecosystem’s decentralized financial capabilities.

As Cointelegraph reported, Near’s funding included a $ 350 million grant program, which incentivizes developers to build applications on the blockchain. About $ 250 million has been allocated to existing ecosystem developers, while $ 100 million has been set aside for startup grants. The remaining $ 100 million will go to regional initiatives in Asia, Europe and the United States.

