Why did Telmex’s internet service fail?

Telmex assured that the fiber optic cut in Mexico was caused by a third party, which is why it will file the corresponding complaints for attacks on the communication channels.

Services, according to Telmex, were re-established in less than two hours.

“Telmex put into operation its contingency plan to immediately attend to the fiber optic cut registered in Mexico, as well as diverting traffic through alternate routes to provide additional options to its users, which allowed the recovery of navigation to international content .

The partial interruption in access to internet pages hosted outside the country, impacted users in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico, Puebla, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas and the City of Mexico.

“The failure in its service was reestablished in less than two hours, so users can now navigate normally on their devices,” the company explained in a statement.