Social networks play a fundamental role in the daily life of users, for this reason they are actively used to publicize all those aspects that are of general interest, among which it is common to find all kinds of complaints and reports that users Users cook with the intention of generating social pressure in networks that helps to resolve the conflict in an optimal and rapid way, such is the case presented by a user who points out that Telmex has had a terrible service for two months.

In social networks

The Twitter digital platform is actively used in Mexico by an average of 2,480,000 accounts, which represents more than 60 percent of the total number of accounts registered within the social network, which is why consumers make use of this platform to publicize various problems with the intention of generating an active audience that helps solve the problem, in addition to the fact that, being a social network, irony plays a fundamental role in public acceptance.

Within the post placed by the user @xquetzalcoatl, you can see the image with the digital cake with which what the affected person describes as “two months of terrible service” is celebrated, where it is also possible to read the following: “@Telmex, @TELMEXSoluciona, @infinitum, @IFT_MX, @Profeco 2 months mocking the user, 2 months without being able to fix the fault, 2 months without #telmexapesta service ”.

Faced with this situation, Telmex was present in the conversation and declared the following from its official account @TELMEXSoluciona: “Hello, good afternoon, a pleasure to assist you in this way, I inform you that a report was raised to provide support and follow-up. Be on the lookout for the contact numbers provided to communicate with you. I am at your command. Armando B “.

By way of verification after what was published by the Telmex representative, the affected party pointed out the following: “I have my report since October 23, it is 017219853”; However, it should be noted that so far no official position has been presented to determine how it will be perishable with the complaint filed on social networks. In addition, none of the accounts @IFT_MX or @Profeco, have been present in the conversation, so it is unknown what will be the proceeding of the complaint and the resolution of the conflict presented between the user and the telecommunication service provider. and Internet.

Similar cases have been made known through social networks, due to the fact that various users point out that there are various problems when it comes to following up on complaints by Telmex, which is why it was announced that by June of this year Telmex led the list of telecommunications companies with the most complaints to the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) with a total of 13.17 complaints per 100,000 users.

