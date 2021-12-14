A few days ago the The Game Awards gala was held, in which many development teams and companies took the opportunity to show their projects while It Takes Two took the award for best game of the year. In this way we have been able to see titles such as the new Wonder Woman game on the one hand and The Expanse by Telltale Games on the other, among other announcements.

However, this latest title has caught the attention of fans of the studio’s titles, as many hoped that, before getting into another project, Telltale Games Releases The Wolf Among Us 2, a title that has been announced since 2019 and of which nothing has been heard since. Said and done, It seems that Telltale is aware of these criticisms, since they have released a statement they point out that there will be news soon. You can see the tweet in question below:

TO ALL OUR AWESOME # TWAU2 FANS OUT THERE: We want to assure you that we will have something for you soon. Unfortunately, the timing just didn’t work out for #TheGameAwards. READ THIS: https://t.co/n1XstoIVC1 (& get ready for the next issue of @gameinformer!) – Telltale Games (@telltalegames) December 10, 2021

In this way, making use of social networks, Telltale Games acknowledges that The Game Awards was not the time or place to present The Wolf Among Us 2, Although on the other hand, They have indicated that we will see the title in the next issue of Game Informer which will hit stores in a few weeks. It is worth mentioning that this is a magazine that is not launched in our country, so little we will be able to see first hand with these conditions.

Nevertheless, The Wolf Among Us 2 fans can expect news on the title in no time, especially if we take into account that, after two years of absence of news, many assumed that something strange was happening with the project, especially after the collective dismissal and the crisis that Telltale Games went through in September 2018 and that did not find a solution until a year later.

Likewise, it should be noted that, unlike in other titles of the study, The Wolf Among Us 2 will not be released by chapters, but it will arrive in a full format in stores, that is, we can play it from beginning to end. The latter is undoubtedly a necessary change after seeing that the previous system was wearing out too much.