Ana Ruiz, host of the Canal Sur program “Lingo”, has been criticized on social media after refusing to use the word “todes”.

One of the most controversial topics that generates the most discussion in social networks is the so-called inclusive language, which is always the subject of scrutiny by specialists and others not so much.

At present, it is mainly the new generations who promote a more inclusive society free of stigmas of all kinds.

Of course, there are those who oppose and those who join the trend. Ultimately, these are different ways of understanding contexts.

Starting from the latter, brands, companies and various industries have also jumped on the inclusion train as part of a strategy to capture a new market or a new consumer niche.

Within these initiatives, brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, to name a few, have made exclusive collections for people who are classified as “non-binary” or “gender fluid”; likewise, cinema, television and fashion are increasingly open to these new forms and contents.

However, what does not cease to cause controversy is inclusive language, where words such as “todes”, “partner”, among others, are generally the cause of mockery on social networks towards those who express them.

Today, on the contrary, we have to talk about a case in which a television presenter named “Lingo” mentions in the open air that he refuses to use the word “todes” while introducing himself to the audience and the viewer.

“I do not say ‘todes’ because it is not within the Language Academy”, is what he said at the beginning of the broadcast.

It disgusts me to see what Juanma Moreno and his trifachito have turned Canal Sur into pic.twitter.com/8sHLLymNFu – ?????? (@terelucam) November 28, 2021

After this comment, the presenter received severe criticism on social networks (on Twitter) from the community, putting on the table the debate on whether or not the use of inclusive language is correct.

