This is one of the most current televisions offered by the Asian company in the market, and the model that is on sale has a screen of 50 inch . With 4K resolution and compatible with HDR10 content, the image quality is beyond doubt. In addition, it has an operating system Android , so all are virtues.

Right now the existing discount is 23%, one of the best seen to date for this product on Amazon, so you only have to pay 459 euros to have it in homes. A highly recommended purchase.

Xiaomi Mi Watch

The well-known manufacturer has its own line of smartwatch, and this model that has a screen of 1.39 inch with a high-quality AMOLED panel is a clear example of this. Compatible with phones iOS and Android, its autonomy of more than a week is excellent, and it has many sensors to detect the physical activity you do.

To have this equipment at home you have to pay 114 euros, which is 12% less than usual. Finished in black, it does not lack water resistance either.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro

Without any doubt this is one of the best projectors that you can find in the market and allows you to get a screen of up to 200 inches, so you will get closer to the feeling of being in the cinema. With a good image quality that reaches Full HD and offering compatibility with HDR10, its connectivity is excellent since it does not lack WiFi among other things.

With a 26% discount at the moment on Amazon, your price is 738.19 euros… A great purchase option for which you would usually have to pay € 999.99. It includes Android TV inside.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

Due to the excellent work it has done in launching smart bracelets, this Asian company has become a reference in the market. The model that is lowered is more current than it has, and offers options as interesting as a couple of weeks of autonomy or a large, high-quality AMOLED screen. Also, their compatibility is excellent.

Ideal to wear when you do sports because of its many sensors since it has a high resistance, now you can take advantage of an 11% discount so you have it at home for only 39.99 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro

If health is something that worries you a lot, this air purifier allows you to be sure that you are going to breathe the purest air possible at home. With quite small dimensions and completely silent, its use is recommended for rooms of 60 square meters or less. In addition, it includes Wifi so you can control it with your phone.

The price of this product is now 176 euros, a bargain that allows you to take advantage of a 30% discount … the best we’ve seen on Amazon in recent times.

