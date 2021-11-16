For just over three decades, HIV has positioned itself as one of the most important public health problems in the world. Although the truth is that thanks to technological innovations it has ceased to be a fatal disease to become a treatable one. In any case, it is an issue that requires more attention and that is why the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) announced a new telementoring program.

Unique project in the country

In this case, one year after its opening, the Specialized Clinic “San Fernando” which offers comprehensive care to beneficiaries living with HIV, will start a pilot Telementory project. The objective is to extend its care model throughout the country, as well as Mutual Help Groups to promote healthy lifestyle strategies, informed the general director, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda.

“At the Institute we are committed to supporting risk groups, therefore, in the midst of the pandemic, this clinic was inaugurated to provide quality services to patients with HIV and AIDS, which is added to the follow-up that is given in second-rate units. and third level ”.

Where will it start?

The official pointed out that the Telementory program will begin in the state of Baja California Sur, and will later be extended to other entities in the country.

For his part, the Regulatory Health Director, Ramiro López Elizalde, pointed out that “San Fernando” Specialized Clinic is the result of the Institute’s approach with community activists living with HIV to strengthen comprehensive, dignified and individualized care.

He said that among the services offered are infectology, nutrition, psychology and psychiatry consultations; state-of-the-art antiretroviral treatment; viral load and CD4 laboratories so that the beneficiaries lead a normal work, family and emotional life.

The director of the clinic, Daniel Badillo Arriaga, added that rapid tests for hepatitis C, syphilis infection and HIV detection are provided to the entire population. In addition, it provides counseling on contraceptive methods and sexually transmitted infections; attention available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Specialized Clinic “San Fernando” has provided in a year more than 534 infectology consultations, 65 patients are under follow-up by the nutrition area and more than 500 rapid tests for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C have been carried out. , the mental health area cares for 160 patients whose conditions range from adjustment disorder to acute stress.

While on the other hand, the development of a vaccine against HIV is still pending. One of the most advanced projects is named Mosaic and is run by Johnson & Johnson. Precisely at the beginning of this 2021 it managed to advance to phase 3 of clinical trials in a fact no other work has achieved. While the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” is one of the spaces authorized to participate in the final phase of tests.