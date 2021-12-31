Telemedicine program provides specialized care to patients living in remote areas - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-To expedite the care of beneficiaries living in remote areas, the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (Issste), has the program of Telemedicine, with which he provides specialty and subspecialty consultations from the medical units of origin, reported the general director, Pedro Zenteno Santaella.

During his visit to the San Juan Teotihuacán Family Medicine Unit (UMF) and the Xalostoc Family Medicine Clinic (CMF) in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, he said that with the Telemedicine program, 30% of patients who require consultation with specialists are attended by videoconference by personnel from clinics and first level units, which avoids having to go to second and third level hospitals, which are located more than two or three hours away and generate expenses.

Telemedicine is a program of the Issste so that beneficiaries who live in remote areas have the best care through doctors and medical specialists and the necessary equipment so that they are attended via virtual, he explained.

The head of the Issste recalled that he will visit the 1,145 clinics and medical units that the institute has throughout the country, in order to apply measures to make its operation more efficient; provide the necessary care to keep them in optimal condition; as well as providing service with the technological quality and the human warmth required by the beneficiaries.





After stating that the Issste has technology and computer tools that facilitate and streamline the service of attention and channeling of right holders, Pedro Zenteno recalled that the priority actions in the transformation plan are: to renew obsolete and / or broken equipment with the acquisition of new technologies; dignify deteriorated infrastructure; as well as expanding and strengthening preventive care.

Thus, yesterday the delivery began in the CMF of Xalostoc, in Ecatepec de Morelos, of the following equipment:

A phacoemulsifier for cataract surgery that will improve the surgical procedure, providing an advantage of minimal invasion, minimal risk, reducing surgical trauma, requiring a maximum of two points, reducing time and having the possibility of scheduling more procedures per day-operating room. This not only solves a problem, but the institute achieves considerable savings. It should be noted that the phacoemulsifier that the clinic had had since 2020 had failures and is currently decommissioned.

that will improve the surgical procedure, providing an advantage of minimal invasion, minimal risk, reducing surgical trauma, requiring a maximum of two points, reducing time and having the possibility of scheduling more procedures per day-operating room. This not only solves a problem, but the institute achieves considerable savings. It should be noted that the phacoemulsifier that the clinic had had since 2020 had failures and is currently decommissioned. A electrocardiograph that benefits beneficiaries who require studies for anesthetic evaluation, internal medicine evaluation and cardiology; In addition, eligibility can be assessed at this clinic, reducing waiting times and speeding up consultation with a specialist, since previously it was attended at the Ecatepec clinic, who supported the performance of these studies.

that benefits beneficiaries who require studies for anesthetic evaluation, internal medicine evaluation and cardiology; In addition, eligibility can be assessed at this clinic, reducing waiting times and speeding up consultation with a specialist, since previously it was attended at the Ecatepec clinic, who supported the performance of these studies. A slit lamp to visualize the inside of the eye; It has a digital tonometer, which facilitates taking intraocular pressure quickly and comfortably for the beneficiary. It is worth mentioning that this clinic had two 30-year-old slit lamps, one of them no longer works.

Similarly, it delivered 54 chairs and eight shelves for office use.

DZ