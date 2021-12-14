Videoconferencing OR TELEHEALTH is an effective alternative to in-person health care services for many common conditions, according to a review published online Dec. 7 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Jordan Albritton of the International at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and their colleagues. They conducted a systematic review of the literature to identify studies evaluating the benefits and harms of VTC visits for prevention. As well as the diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Based on 38 randomized controlled trials, researchers found the use of VTC for the treatment and management of specific diseases. It produces very similar results when replacing (nine of 12 studies) or increasing (five of eight studies) usual care.

One or more primary outcomes favored CVT in the remaining six studies (three with the intention of replacing usual care and three with the intention of increasing usual care).

No studies were identified that evaluated the impact of VTC on disease prevention or health disparities. Many studies did not assess the damage of VTC, but the few that did reveal no difference.

“Replacing or augmenting aspects of routine care with VTC generally results in clinical efficacy. Similar use of health care, patient satisfaction and quality of life to usual care in the areas studied, ”the authors write.

But is it ethical to force unvaccinated patients to use telehealth only?

The advent of COVID-19 has posed many ethical challenges for healthcare providers, including the level of risk they must take when providing patient care through telehealth.

The risk must be borne by the physician in the course of clinical care

At the beginning of the pandemic, the ability to mitigate these risks was relatively limited, especially when treating hospitalized patients. The shortage of personal protective equipment made mitigation even more challenging.

However, despite the fact that there are vaccines available in the country, many have decided not to be immunized. The question that arises in this scenario is how much risk should the physician and staff take in the course of clinical care.

If the goal is to protect himself and staff, as well as other patients, the doctor may take measures that discriminate against the unvaccinated. As long as these measures do not lead to poor care.

Just because patients “enjoy” in-person visits does not mean they are entitled to them.

On the other hand, some experts indicate that controversial as it may be, we should deprioritize eligible unvaccinated patients during medical triage. It is a free country and you can absolutely choose not to get vaccinated.

But choices have consequences, and those who have not been voluntarily vaccinated have made this consequence necessary.

How to act before those NOT vaccinated?

Determine if an in-person visit is necessary

Some patients may request, or even insist, on seeing you in person. But that doesn’t oblige you professionally or ethically to offer services in person.

To determine if telehealth is a good option for the patient, consider these factors:

Documentation is key, especially if the patient insists on seeing you in person and you don’t think it’s safe to do so just yet. Records the clinical progress of patients, discussions about the benefits of telehealth.

Plans for next steps and the rationale for why you think providing services through telehealth is clinically appropriate (for example, there is no history or evidence of suicide or other crisis).

